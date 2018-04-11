Six days left to tell us what you want in a future downtown Lakewood

Have you taken the Lakewood Downtown Plan online survey yet?

The survey goes through the most recent draft of our downtown plan and covers things like alternative land uses, streets and a central park space proposed for the Lakewood Towne Center. It focuses on key components of the plan and asks what people like, what are the challenges and asks for other ideas so that we make sure to capture our residents’ wants and needs for future development and growth.

The survey will be available online through April 16, 2018 and we really want to hear from you! Thank you for providing us your feedback.

Take the survey now.

Want to see the plan? Check out the project website.