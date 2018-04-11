Lakewood Public Hearing: Medical and Recreational Marijuana Uses, May 7

On May 7, 2018, at 7:00 p.m., the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony and receive additional information regarding a proposal to amend Lakewood Municipal Code, Title 18A, Land Use and Development Code to either:

prohibit all medical and recreational marijuana uses, including medical marijuana dispensaries, collective gardens, cooperatives, individual or group cultivation of marijuana, and all marijuana production, processing, research, and retailing, including those marijuana businesses licensed by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board; or establish a marijuana overlay zoning district whose purpose is to establish zoning regulations that provide for state licensed recreational and medical marijuana land uses consistent with state law under Title 69 RCW, and subject to requirements of the Washington Administrative Code (WAC) Chapter 314-55, and adding additional local standards to address potential public health, safety and welfare considerations. The second part may limit marijuana activity to retail sales only.