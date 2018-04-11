This Friday, 2:00 at the Steilacoom Community Center, John Jensen will present “Entertaining the Troops in Wartime: The Early History of Armed Forces Radio” as part of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series. Mr. Jensen is an audio historian and former radio station broadcaster.

He gave an excellent talk on Hollywood and WWII during last year’s series. He will share stories and anecdotes and show examples of one of the most effective forms of communication that was used to entertain, educate and inform the men and women in uniform during World War II.

Jensen is a former San Francisco broadcaster and an avid collector of radio broadcasts of the 1930s and 40s. As an audio historian he has provided research and assorted media to filmmakers such as Frances Ford Coppola and George Lucas. He recently retired as senior director of public relations for World Vision. Since then he has been lecturing at various venues on the Great Depression era and World War II.