Dance Theatre Northwest Presents “Authentic Voices” at Tacoma Museum of Glass

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

Coming up this weekend – Dance Theatre Northwest will be presenting lecture demonstrations incorporating music and dance in response to exhibitions and collections of glass art at the Tacoma Museum of Glass. “Authentic Voices,” is an original series of “art inspired” dances created by DTNW’s Artistic Director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer.

All brand new, the ballet based contemporary dance, classical ballet, jazz and tap pieces each relate to themes and relationships between the creations of American artists Albert Paley, Michael Taylor, and the music chosen to accompany the dances.

Opening the show will be “Parallel Prisms” inspired by Michael Estes Taylor’s “Tantric Landscapes,” a laminated optical and pigmented glass creation that reflects multicolored lights and shapes. Kirk Stauffer, who loves this type of commission, finds the work “a breath of fresh air.” Because she loves to create fanciful pieces inspired by art, the strong lines and “authentic” shapes add a lot of fun to her invention.

Also on the line-up is another other succinct piece inspired by the work of Taylor. “A Glimpse of Eden,” features Dance Theatre Northwest Company members Katherine Neumann and Oceana Thunder. The dance uses classical ballet skills to enhance a contemporary pointe piece in which the lines and dancers play off from each other and at the same time compliment the art work. Other pieces being performed include members of the Jr Dance Ensemble and guest performers. They range from a Broadway style jazz piece, “Too Darn Hot,” and fanciful tap to the Prokofiev accompanied ballet piece, “Angels Voice.”

Saturday, April 14th at 1 PM is the only performance. Free with Museum Admission, each performance is presented as a lecture demonstration. Melanie Kirk-Stauffer will be sharing her ideas, discussing each piece being performed, and providing an inside look at the process. At 12:45 PM she will walk early guests through some of the exhibit to share a few of her ideas and insights. At 1 PM the performance of dance along with slides of the art will be presented.