Council passes 2018 supplemental budget with emphasis on public safety

The $3.7 million 2018 supplemental budget passed today by the Pierce County Council focuses on supporting public safety, parks and community infrastructure improvements.

Public safety funding includes:

An additional FTE to handle abatement cases in the civil division of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office

$500,000 to hire five additional Sheriff’s deputies

$98,000 towards a Public Safety Memorial honoring first responders who lost their lives while serving the citizens of Pierce County

“Since 2017, the Council has authorized over 13 deputies and two lieutenants for the Sheriff’s Department, and this supplemental budget reflects the Council’s continued commitment to public safety,” said Doug Richardson, District 6 Representative and Chair of the County Council. “The Council continues to support and fund abatement resources to clean up the blighted properties in our neighborhoods. There is still much work to be done and we look forward to continuing to build on this work in the 2019 Budget.”

Parks and community infrastructure improvements appropriated in the 2018 supplemental include:

$30,000 for the Red Barn Association to fund physical improvements

$1.3 million to Chambers Creek Regional Park to fund greens repairs and backfill revenue lost during the repairs

$48,000 to the Spana-Park Senior Center

$15,000 to fund ADA improvements at the Voights Creek Hatchery and 116th Street East

$1.2 million for a potential property purchase

The Pierce County Council voted unanimously to adopt Ordinance 2018-11s, the 2018 supplemental budget as amended. The new budget will take effect 10 calendar days after it is signed by Executive Bruce Dammeier.

For more information on the budget please visit piercecountywa.org/council.