Adelphian Concert Choir coming to UPS

The Adelphian Concert Choir will be joined by the Tacoma Community College Chamber Choir, conducted by Anne Lyman in the concert Music to Hear at a concert on April 28 at 4 pm in Kilworth Memorial Chapel at UPS. Admission is free.

Featuring music by ?riks Ešenvalds, Morten Lauridsen, Franz Joseph Haydn, Dan Forrest, and George Shearing. Also an arrangement of “Deep River,” composed by Puget Sound faculty member J. Edmund Hughes and sung by the Tacoma Community College Chamber Choir and baritone soloist Ryan Bede ’05.

For directions and a map of the University of Puget Sound campus: pugetsound.edu/directions.