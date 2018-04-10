Three Abandoned Structure Fires Under Investigation

Over the weekend of April 7-8, 2018, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to three separate abandoned structure fires in the Tillicum and Woodbrook neighborhoods in Lakewood.

On Saturday evening, crews responded to a house fire at 7100 block of 146th Street SW in Woodbrook to find an abandoned house fire fully engulfed in flames.

Late Sunday night, crews responded to a house fire at the 8200 block of Maple Street in Tillicum to again find an abandoned house with an active fire, this time in the basement. Less than 30 minutes later, crews were then dispatched to fire in an apartment complex nearby, which was also unoccupied. Firefighters arrived on scene at the 8300 block of Berkeley Street to find an active fire in the middle of the building, which had been previously boarded up.

There were no injuries as a result of any of these incidents and a joint investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Lakewood Police Department. The video below shows dash camera footage responding to the three incidents.

