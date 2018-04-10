Rock of Ages Hits the Stage at Steilacoom High School

Submitted by SHS Drama Department

This week the Steilacoom High School drama club performs “Rock of Ages- High School Edition”. It’s an 80s rock extravaganza that will have some reminiscing and singing along and for those too young to remember, the music is recognizable and entertaining. Some song selections include “Don’t Stop Believin”, “The Final Countdown”, and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot .” Dressing in 80s rock apparel is encouraged. The show runs April 12-13 at 6:30 pm in the Steilacoom High School Theatre. Tickets sold at the door are $10 for students, $15 for adults, children under 10, accompanied by an adult, are free.