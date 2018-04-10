Road improvements coming to Lakewood streets

At its meeting April 2 the Lakewood City Council approved three contracts for planned road improvements in the city. They include:
- Lake City 2018 Chip Seal: Doolittle Construction was awarded a $299,299 contract to complete the city’s 2018 Chip Seal program which will focus on 4.6 miles of roadway in the Lake City neighborhood and a 0.7-mile stretch of Meadow Road. The work will repair sections of the road with chip and fog sealing. All existing pavement markings will be replaced and updated to current standards. To enhance safety white stop bars willb e added on the route that only have stop sign.
- Gravelly Lake Drive Non-Motorized Trail: NW Cascade was awarded a $2.46 million contract for the construction of a 10-foot wide non-motorized trail that will stretch nearly 1 mile on the eastern side of Gravelly Lake Drive beginning at Washington Boulevard and ending at the north end of Nyanza Road SW. Curb, gutter and a 6-foot wide sidewalk will be added to the western side of the road. The road will also be completely rebuilt and a new street lighting system will be installed and storm modifications will be made to meet the new roadway configuration.
- Roadway Patching Program: Asphalt Patch Systems was awarded a $174,400 contract for the city’s 2018 patching program which will patch 18,315 square feet of roadway around the city over the course of two weeks. Traffic markings removed by the patching work will be restored.
