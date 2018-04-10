Pierce County READS explores the Civil Rights Movement at U.P library

Pierce County Library System revisits the events and emotions of the civil rights movement this spring with its community program, Pierce County READS. From March 11 through May 11, thousands of people are coming together as a community to read this year’s Pierce County READS selection, award-winning graphic novel trilogy “March” co-authored by Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin and illustrated by Nate Powell.

Congressman Lewis of Georgia is one of the key figures of the civil rights movement and the only remaining speaker alive from the Big Six Leaders that organized the 1963 March on Washington. To share his remarkable story, Lewis joined Aydin and Powell to use a graphic novel format to educate and inspire a new generation.

Learn more directly from local community leaders, some who are a significant part of the civil rights movement yesterday and today.

Living History: A Special After-Hours Event

Friday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place.

Learn from the inspiring experiences of local residents who were key in the Civil Rights Movement in Pierce County. Speakers include Rosa Franklin, the first African American woman elected to the Washington State Senate; Lyle Quasim, the first African American Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) head; Jim Walton, Tacoma’s first African American city manager and others.

Celebrate the culmination of Pierce County READS with an evening with Aydin and Powell Friday, May 11, at 7 p.m., at Pacific Lutheran University’s Olson Auditorium, 124th St S, Tacoma. Attendees can meet the creative team and have books signed following the presentation. A video message from Lewis may also be included.

Pierce County READS has encouraged residents to read copies of the same book at the same time for a countywide conversation for 11 years. The community one-book program is the largest community reading event in Washington State.

All events are free thanks to the generous support of KeyBank Foundation and the Pierce County Library Foundation.

More information, including the full schedule of events is available at piercecountyreads.org.