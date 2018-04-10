Learn more and join discussions about World War II at Steilacoom Library

TACOMA – Discuss topics about the history and lessons from World War II with Steilacoom Pierce County Library’s Explorations series. In partnership with Humanities Washington and Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, Steilacoom Library is hosting audio historian John Jensen and retired teacher Ursula Scott to explore Armed Forces Radio and children of war.

Events include:

Entertaining the Troops in Wartime: The Early History of Armed Forces Radio

Friday, April 13, at 2 p.m.

John Jensen, audio historian and former radio station broadcaster, will share stories and anecdotes from Hollywood’s war effort and show examples of one of the most effective forms of communication that was used to entertain, educate and inform the men and women in uniform during World War II.

Children of War

Friday, May 11, at 2 p.m.

Ursula Scott, a retired school counselor and former teacher born in Berlin, Germany, after World War II, will address a broad subject that applies to all regions and nations that have been at war. The talk will focus on children fathered by Russian soldiers who were born in Germany after World War II and what happened to those children.

Participate in these free programs at Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St., Steilacoom. Friends of Steilacoom Library help sponsor this free event.