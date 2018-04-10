BECU’s Member Summit 2018

Submitted by BECU

As a member-owned credit union, BECU works each day to ensure its members have a solid financial foundation and bright financial future. How do they do that? By offering unique and exclusive opportunities to learn and grow at events like the annual Member Summit.

What is offered at Member Summit?

• Engage with credit union leaders (ask questions!)

• Attend free financial education breakout sessions on topics like home buying, retirement planning, trust services and tax reform

• Hear from BECU’s CEO and CFO about the state of the co-op

• Participate in the annual meeting

• Learn about BECU’s community impact

• Enjoy snacks while learning more about membership

Space is limited and admittance is free. However, registration is required for this exclusive member event.

When: Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Website: www.becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/member-summit

Additional Info: Please note that breakout sessions cater to the 18+ crowd. Families are welcome at this member-only event but no childcare will be provided.

Venue Info: McCaw Hall at Seattle Center (321 Mercer St., Seattle, WA 98109)