The Raiders and the Tacoma Titans (4-0 league, 18-2 overall) only get together a few times each year for its rivalry games. Today is one that will be in the back of everyone’s heads until the two teams play again. The Raiders fell 7-6 in the first of five league games the two teams will play this year. Moving the game up early with an incoming storm worked out well from a weather status, but the loss did not help Pierce in the standings. The Raiders (2-1 league, 9-14 overall) will now need to wait for the two remaining doubleheaders later this spring.

Cameron McIntosh will score on a single, a hit by pitch, a wild pitch, and scores on a fielders choice in the 8th to gain the winning run for the Titans. Prior to that run, both teams had answered each other’s scores. Both teams got runs in the second inning, and then both teams scored five runs in the fifth inning.

Hudson Byorick was 2-for-5 for the Raiders getting 2 RBI’s on a 2 run double in the fifth inning.

Dominic Agron gets the loss for Pierce giving up two runs in his 3.1 IP. Agron gave up three base on balls and three strikeouts.

Coming up: Pierce hosts Grays Harbor C.C. at Mt. Tahoma H.S. on Sunday, April 8th at 1:00 p.m.. The Raiders will then play an early game at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 9th. The game was moved up to 10:00 a.m. so that the coaches can attend a memorial service for St. Martin’s University’s baseball coach Ken Garland that passed away on March 16th.

Source: Titans Get Run in Bottom of the 8th to Send Raiders Baseball Home. – Pierce College Athletics