Rep. Dick Muri attends opening of Intrepid Spirit Center, helps secure capital budget funding for center’s completion

Submitted by Rep. Dick Muri’s Office

A new facility to diagnose and treat traumatic brain injuries for U.S. military members officially opened this week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s (JBLM) Madigan Army Medical Center. Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, recently helped secure $1.1 million in the 2018 supplemental capital budget for completion of The Intrepid Spirit Center. The facility will be focused on early treatment of brain injuries, as well as other related psychological health conditions.

Muri, worked with his colleagues on the House Capital Budget Committee to obtain approval for the funding to complete the center.

“We need to do all we can to ensure men and women in the U.S. Armed forces, and their families, get the very best care in our communities. By providing this funding, we can help these heroes get the treatment they need,” said Muri.

According to the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center, more than 379,000 military members have been diagnosed with mild to severe traumatic brain injuries (TBI). The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF) helps build treatment centers nationwide for military personnel suffering from TBIs, and provides family support. The organization broke ground on the Intrepid Spirit Center project in 2015. Although the center has been used to treat patients since November, it only officially opened this week. The facility is equipped with the latest in brain technology and treatment. It is the sixth of nine such centers planned for military bases across the country by IFHF.

Muri notes TBI is a significant health concern for military members, affecting their ability to work, manage basic living tasks, and even interact with their families.

“From blast exposures, including improvised explosive devices and land mines, to many physically demanding, even dangerous, routine training activities, we are seeing more service members with mild to severe brain injuries,” said Muri. “It was an honor to be a part of the team supporting the completion of this cutting edge medical facility.”