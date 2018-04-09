Obituary Notices – April 9

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home :

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories : Scott Alexander Candoo; Robert Edward Primm, Sr.; Vivian Morine Rosen.

Mountain View Funeral Home : Paul Jesse Baughman; Victoria Alice Hallstrom.

Sue Hodgson

Submitted by Peggy Uglick

Sue Hodgson was born Apr 3, 1927 and entered the gates of heaven on Mar 31, 2018. She is survived by her husband Harold Hodgson, 3 daughters; Linn Welch (John), Peggy Uglick (Lynn), Pam Cameron (Doug); 5 grandchildren, Amanda Macdonald, Chris Uglick, Ryan Cameron, Kimberly Miller, Jordan Cameron; 11 great grandchildren; Isaiah Adams, Cameron and Drew Macdonald, Cole and Maddey Uglick, Kyan and Kody Cameron, Sylas and Ewen Cameron, Nathan and Emily Miller; sister in laws Wanda Fritz, Leanne Pike, Carol Willmon; and many nieces and nephews.

Sue was born and raised in Roswell, New Mexico where she met her husband, who was in the Air Force, and all 3 daughters were born there. They traveled the globe and were stationed at McChord AFB from 1965 until Hal retired in 1973. Sue worked for many years for the Exchange Service and ended her career as a purchasing agent for the Town of Steilacoom where she worked from 1977 to 1993. In 1993, Hal & Sue returned to Roswell to care for Sue’s mother. While there, Sue, a life long learner, went back to college where she also tutored students in English. They returned to the Lacey area in 2002 where they made their home.

Sue was most proud of her family and staying up with the times in fashion, technology, learning to text, face time & Skype with her children and grandchildren. Sue is a breast cancer survivor at age 77. She died peacefully on Easter Eve after spending her final day with her family.

A celebration of life will be held on Sat, Apr 14 at 11:00 am at St Benedict Episcopal Church, 910 Bowker St, Lacey.