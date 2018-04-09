Letter: Make Comcast open a business office in the city

Submitted by Paul Nimmo

I recently received a notice from our City about the renewal process for Comcast.

“RE: Comcast Franchise. On Monday, April 16, 2018, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony and receive additional information regarding a proposal to grant Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC the right, privilege, authority and franchise to construct, operate, maintain, reconstruct, repair and upgrade the cable system within the City of Lakewood, Washington, for the purpose of providing cable services.”

My thought process is not to get people discussion whether they like or dislike Comcast. What I have suggested to the City is a demanding a requirement to provide services in the City, is to also provide a business office within the City.

Right now, the only two offices to go and conduct business with Comcast are located in Tacoma and Puyallup. Puyallup really?

If the City is committed to the citizens of Lakewood and have this vision of a downtown core, requiring a utility provider to have an office within the City does not seem unreasonable.