Four finalists chosen in search for next Pierce College Puyallup president

Pierce College has selected four finalists in its nationwide search for the next president of Pierce College Puyallup, and will welcome each candidate to campus later this month.

Faculty, staff, students and community members are invited to meet the candidates during upcoming open forums. The finalists and dates of their campus visits are:

Fri., April 20 – Thomas Broxson, Ed.D., Dean of Natural Sciences, Pierce College District, Wash.

Mon., April 23 – Darrell Cain, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor for Student Success, Ivy Tech Community College, Ind.

Tues., April 24 – Rudolph Besikof, Ed.D., Vice President of Instructional Services, Mt. San Jacinto College, Calif.

Wed., April 25 – Elizabeth Pluhta, Ed.D., Vice President of Administrative Services, South Seattle College, Wash.

Finalists were selected by a screening committee comprised of faculty, staff, administrators, students and community members.

Each candidate will take part in open forums and receptions on the day of their campus visit. Candidates will also sit for an interview with the screening committee, a one-on-one interview with the Chancellor, lunch with the Executive Team and dinner with members of the Puyallup community.

