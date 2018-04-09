DuPont Development: Corporate Interests or Upholding City Codes?

Submitted by Beth Elliott

The citizens of DuPont won a large victory Tuesday night, March 27th! For the past six months hundreds of citizens studied our land use code, wrote letters, hired an attorney, distributed flyers, gave speeches and formed a 700 member social media group called “Save Our City” to keep freestanding warehouses and distribution facilities from the heart of our community. Our city council finally agreed with the citizens and unanimously voted to continue the prohibition of warehouses and distribution facilities from a proposed development that would have drastically altered our small-town way of life.

While I am thrilled by the actions that our city council took, I do have some questions and concerns. Why would our Mayor say citizens were misinformed about the code and call citizens who spoke up the vocal minority? Why would our Community Development/Planning Director and City Administrator repeatedly say freestanding warehouses were a permitted use when a 2006 ordinance prohibited them? Why did our city attorney remain silent in public when all of this discussion took place? I wonder how many countless hours of staff time were spent trying to defend the wishes of a developer versus standing up for their citizens who pay their salaries.

We have other development projects in the works. Of particular concern is a proposal by ARCO to build a 24-hour 16-pump gas station with a car wash and an AM/PM store on the DuPont Steilacoom Road right above a wetland on a piece of property with a 32% slope in the direction of the wetland. The flow from this wetland eventually winds its way through Sequalitchew Creek and into Puget Sound.

The wetland specialist hired by ARCO classified this wetland as a Category 2; however, the State Department of Transportation, in a study two years ago, classified this as a Category 1 wetland which has greater protections. At the very least our Development/Planning Director should ask for a third-party review of this wetland classification and should send this proposal to a hearing examiner, as is stipulated in our code.

Our citizens have written numerous letters protesting the size of this gas station and the potential threat to our wetlands, creek and Puget Sound. Let us hope that our Development/Planning Director listens to the citizens, asks for a third-party review and defends the interests of our citizens over the interests of an outside developer.