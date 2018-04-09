CPTC to Showcase Offerings at Spring Program Expo

Clover Park Technical College will host its Spring Program Expo Wednesday, April 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with all programs from both campuses on display at the McGavick Conference Center at CPTC’s Lakewood Campus.

The event is open to the public and anyone wishing to get a closer look at any of the 44 programs the college offers. While CPTC hosts Program Information Sessions twice per month to give prospective students a chance to visit campus and learn about individual programs, the biannual Program Expo brings faculty from every program together in one room to, allowing visitors to easily look into multiple options and get a glimpse at the program and career paths they can choose from. They can get to know instructors and ask questions about the program and course offerings.

As CPTC transitions to the Guided Pathways approach to education, each of the programs will be grouped into one of seven schools to more effectively assist students in finding career paths that match their strengths and interests. The seven schools include Aerospace and Aviation; Science, Technology, Engineering and Design; Automotive and Trades; Advanced Manufacturing; Nursing; Health and Human Development; and Business and Personal Services.

Visitors to the expo will be guided through a four-step path for the evening. After checking in at the Welcome Desk, they will enter the Program Expo Hall where they can meet with faculty and learn about the college’s programs. From there, they’ll visit the college resource area to learn about CPTC’s resources to assist students in paying for school and succeeding in school. Finally, they’ll meet with the Entry Services team to learn about the “4 Easy Steps” enrollment process and ask any questions about enrolling and financial aid.

For more information please contact Janet Holm via email or 253-589-5545.