Workshops explores alternative vacations for older adults

There’s nothing more rejuvenating than a great vacation. And non-traditional getaways are growing quickly in popularity.

While traditional vacations remain popular, new concepts include ecotourism, voluntourism and housesitting, as options rapidly gaining appeal.

Muck like younger adults that took advantage of gap years – which may have included serving in the Peace Corps or Vista, volunteering, Road Scholar programs or just travelling on the cheap in new and challenging locations – todays older adults are making similar moves in new and creative ways.

“Vacations of a Different Stripe” is an introduction to some of the services, programs and do-it-yourself options for modern day vacation experiences that are designed for seniors, singles, couples and families. This presentation will whet your appetite for travel and inspire you with alternatives from around the world.

“Vacations of a Different Stripe” will be presented six times in April.

“Many people today are looking for more than a traditional, resort-based vacation,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources manager. “Some alternatives involve using physical labor, personal skills or professional experience while others are much more relaxing. Spending a few days, a week or more, volunteering, working in cities or in the countryside, either here in the U.S. or in far off lands, can yield unimaginable benefits.”

These free presentations are offered by the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources and are open to the public. They are informational only and participants will receive a variety of travel resources. No RSVP is required. For more information about the presentation call 253-798-4600.