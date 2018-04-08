Viewing added for CPSD Instructional Materials Showcase

Clover Park School District has added an additional session to its Instructional Materials Showcase:

Tuesday, April 10 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in room 11 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood.

The showcase provides an opportunity for the public to submit comments and feedback about the district’s curriculum. The materials being considered for adoption include:

Grades 6-8 GoMath 2018 by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt;

IB Environmental Systems and Societies by Oxford (for Harrison Preparatory School only); and

Nutrition and Wellness for Life by Goodheart-Willcox (for Lakes and Clover Park High Schools).

For more information about the materials or the showcase, contact Michael Vincent at 253-584-5149.