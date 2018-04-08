Unlock the future of innovation with STEM programs at Pierce County Library

TACOMA – Science, technology, engineering and math are important academic areas and learning how they work together is the key to innovation. Classes on coding, circuitry, engineering and more are available for kids of all ages at Pierce County Library System.

The more kids are exposed to and learning about STEM, the brighter their future. These classes support their growth and curiosity and help children see science, technology, engineering and math as part of their everyday life.

Upcoming STEM classes include:

Explore Your World: Microscopes

Wednesday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma.

Look at the microscopic world using magnifying glasses and microscopes. Ages 8 to 14.

Explore Your World: Stream Table

Wednesday, April 11, at 2:30 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place.

Discover what happens when water meets land with a hands-on stream table. All ages; under 8 with an adult.

Additional classes such as Building Madness, Egg Engineering, LEGO Mindstorms Robots, KaBOOM! Imagination Playground™, Squishy Circuits, Math and Marbles and more are offered this spring.

To register or find a STEM class, visit www.piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.htm. Discover more about the Library’s STEM program at stem.pcls.us/.