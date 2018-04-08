Public invited to learn about proposed improvements to I-5 in DuPont next week

DUPONT – Community members are invited to view the proposed design for a project that will provide congestion relief to Interstate 5, and reconfigure the Exit 119 interchange with Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

On Wednesday, April 11, the Washington State Department of Transportation will host an open house to discuss the latest project details and answer questions from the public.

Open house information

When: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11

Where: Pioneer Middle School, 1750 Bob’s Hollow Lane, DuPont

Details: No formal presentation is planned. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the WSDOT project team to learn more about the design and timeline, and provide feedback on the proposed improvements.

This work is part of the $495 million I-5 Mounts Road to Thorne Lane Interchange – Corridor Improvements project, funded by the 2015 Connecting Washington transportation package.