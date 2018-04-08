Homeland Security coming soon… for you?

Submitted by Chas. Ames

Apr5, 2018

The Honorable Patty Murray

950 Pacific Avenue, Ste. 650

Tacoma, Washington 98402

Dear Senator,

I am a 56-year-old retired US veteran of 20 years combined service in the Marine Corps and National Guard. I understand that politics swings conservative and liberal and sometimes swings to the extreme.

I have watched and catalogued the outrageous actions taken by the current presidential administration (please don’t make me say his name). America has lost its luster, infrastructure now rivals that of the Third World.

But today I write to you to express my dread of the actions of The Department of Homeland Security. I have seen more than one article exposing that the Department is planning a database of ‘journalists, bloggers,’ et cetera.

I could end up on that list as I have daily tweeted the worst excesses of this administration since the inauguration; twitter.com/kinsmed. I submit without comment allowing the viewer to assess objectively.

In view of the reprehensible actions this administration has taken so far, I’m guessing they ain’t sending gift certificates. “…They came for the Trade Unionists…”

I ask that you investigate this process and discourage it in the strongest possible terms.

I never much cared for the term “Homeland Security”. Sounds like something the Soviets would try to pass off.

cc; Sen. Maria Cantwell

Rep. Denny Heck

Charles Ames

Lakewood, Wa