Bridge painting brings overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures near DuPont

DUPONT – If the weather cooperates, drivers on Interstate 5 near Mounts Road in DuPont may encounter overnight lane and ramp closures beginning the week of April 9 while contractor crews working for Sound Transit repaint two rail bridges that span southbound and northbound I-5.
Southbound I-5 lane and ramp closures
Monday, April 9 and Tuesday, April 10
- Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near Mounts Road from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. each following day. The two right lanes will close. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also close during the same hours.
Wednesday, April 11 and Thursday April 12
- Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near Mounts Road from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day. The two left lanes will close. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will remain open.
All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.
Crews will return at a later date to paint the bridge segment spanning northbound I-5 lanes.
Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.
