Bridge painting brings overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures near DuPont

DUPONT – If the weather cooperates, drivers on Interstate 5 near Mounts Road in DuPont may encounter overnight lane and ramp closures beginning the week of April 9 while contractor crews working for Sound Transit repaint two rail bridges that span southbound and northbound I-5.

Southbound I-5 lane and ramp closures

Monday, April 9 and Tuesday, April 10

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near Mounts Road from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. each following day. The two right lanes will close. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also close during the same hours.

Wednesday, April 11 and Thursday April 12

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near Mounts Road from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day. The two left lanes will close. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will remain open.

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Crews will return at a later date to paint the bridge segment spanning northbound I-5 lanes.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.