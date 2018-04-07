Forum on Homelessness

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County

Homelessness is increasing monthly in Pierce County at a steady rate. The causes of homelessness are many and varied, but much is attributable to rising rents and unchanging wage rates. The face of homelessness could be anyone who experiences a medical or other financial emergency while living close to the margin of their income.

This is an urgent, whole-county problem; it needs an urgent, whole-county response. Please join us. A free community forum on April will explore how the community can more rapidly house the homelessness, start to decrease the number of homeless, and mitigate the costs in Pierce County. Co-sponsored by a variety of community organizations, this forum will provide information about affordable housing options, racial inequity in homelessness, how services are currently coordinated, effects on the health care system, youth homelessness, organizing the community to address homelessness, and more. The film, Road to Nickelsville, about burgeoning homelessness in King County in the early 2000’s will be shown. Panelists will address not only what is currently happening, but what the community can do to create solutions.

FACING PIERCE COUNTY HOMELESSNESS: Creating HomeFULLness

April 28, 2018

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

1500 Commerce St.. Tacoma WA 98402

Free; Open to the Public

Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/facing-pierce-county-homelessness-creating-homefullness-tickets-44228531729

Co-sponsors include the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), American Association of University Women (AAUW), Restoring the American Dream (RAD), Associated Ministries, Molina Health Care and Washington State Historical Society.

For more information, contact the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County, lwvtacomapierce@gmail.com, 253-272-1495.