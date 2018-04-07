Family. Strong. 2018 in Steilacoom

Steilacoom Historical School District announces FAMILY. STRONG. To be held Wednesday, April 18, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:30 pm at Pioneer Middle School in DuPont, WA. This event is one of the many ways the district is recognizing April, the Month of the Military Child. The theme of the evening is Community Connected – Building Wellness Together.

Join our military-connected school community for dinner and an evening of resources and activities supporting wellness. Families will have the opportunity to tackle an obstacle course, solve wellness puzzles, learn about exercise and nutrition programs and meet the district’s two Military Family Life Counselors. Take a picture in the “Selfie” Booth and more. All are welcome to an evening of fun and learning.

FAMILY. STRONG. is sponsored by Project Safe & Sound (Department of Defense Education Activity Grant), Steilacoom Kiwanis and Sodexo Food Service.

The event will be held at Pioneer Middle School, 1750 Bob’s Hollow Lane in DuPont, WA.