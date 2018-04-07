County Executive Bruce Dammeier to Address Business Community

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber will host the second annual Pierce County Outlook, on Wednesday, April 18 at Pacific Lutheran University. This luncheon will convene business & community leaders to discuss the outlook for Pierce County in key sectors including the port & industry, economic development, public safety, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

County Executive Dammeier will return to provide updates on county programs and his vision for the future. The program also includes a panel discussion with the following community leaders:

These insights into the Pierce County socioeconomic climate make this an invaluable event for local organizations looking to shape their vision for the coming years.

Tickets are $50 for non-members and $40 for members. For more information about Pierce County Outlook or to register, visit bit.ly/PCO-2018.