Aging and Disability Resources seeks Advisory Board members

Just 15 people can make a world of difference for tens of thousands of seniors and people with disabilities in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources (ADR) Advisory Board is seeking new members to fill current vacancies to assist in program planning, funds allocation, evaluating of contracted services, community education, and determining unmet community needs.[more]

The ADR Advisory Board also serves an important role in educating legislators on key issues impacting seniors and adults with disabilities and informing the public about a wide range of options to remain safe and independent at home.

Board members are appointed by the County Executive subject to County Council confirmation. Members are appointed for a four-year term, will meet six times per year and actively serve on one or more committees. Applicants must be a Pierce County resident, not employed by Pierce County government, and not a member of an organization funded by or through Pierce County ADR.

“The Advisory Board members are our eyes and ears in the community,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources manager. “We rely on their insight as well as their hard work educating the community on many important topics and communicating with elected officials at all levels.”

The board’s membership is comprised of older adults, persons with disabilities, service participants and professionals, and at least one elected official. Residents representing east Pierce County communities, low income seniors and ethnic minority populations are particularly encouraged to apply.

Interested applicants can contact Daniel Gross at 253-798-2739 or via email.