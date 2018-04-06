The case for marijuana shops in Lakewood

Submitted by Cynthia Macklin
“Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it,” Jonathan Swift once wrote over three centuries ago.
His opinion has been substantiated by a MIT study that was recently published in Science magazine.
Among the study’s finding was “that false news was more novel than true news, which suggests that people were more likely to share novel information.”
When it comes to a rational discussion about the opening of two retail marijuana stores in Lakewood, readers of this publication have been subjected to some rather novel opinions based on scare tactics and/or half-truths.
One of the scare tactic goes like this: If we legalize marijuana, then why not legalize murder or rape?
This is illogical on its face and ridiculous in fact. The former is the use of a legal product for personal pleasure; the latter involves two or more individuals to harm another.
Another scare tactic some pundits promote is that marijuana is a “gateway drug,” that it will lead to the use of “harder” drugs.
This is true – to a point.
For some smokers, marijuana will lead to other drug use. The same is true for some beer drinkers and Saturday night poker players who will become alcoholics and addictive gambling, respectively.
But for the vast majority of those who enjoy an occasional drink, a game of poker or a joint, their decisions to partake do not lead to addiction.
A recent study conducted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (www.drugabuse.gov) research showed that “the majority of people who use marijuana do not go on to use other, “harder” substances.” The study also pointed out that there was no more or less affect from the use of alcohol.
To be intellectual honest at this point of the discussion – something that some opinion writers have not been – the study did point out that there is a direct correlation between “gateway” substances and prohibition.
In this case, prohibition requires those who wish to purchase marijuana to do so through the black market. Drug dealers – or pushers – sell a lot more than just marijuana to their consumers. In this case, the primary driving force is the drug dealer, not the marijuana per se.
In another example of fear mongering that highlights Swift’s statement, some opine that that all-cash business that the retail marijuana shops engage in will invite skimming and crime.
This is like saying driving a car invites speeding.
Sure, skimming and crime go hand-in-hand in the black market. But this kind of criminal activity will be very difficult to conduct in the highly regulated legal marijuana market.
The two proposed retail marijuana shops in Lakewood would be highly regulated by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).
What does that regulation look like? Every leaf of marijuana that enters a store has already been logged, tagged and documented since it was a seedling, to include any pesticides and fertilizer used in its growth to insure its safety.
What’s more, the LCB maintains records from the point of purchase, to the amount purchased, to the price paid for the purchase.
And while the LCB is at work making sure that all regulations are met, the state’s Department of Revenue oversees every penny of income made and then ensures that all taxes (37 percent tax rate) are paid.
Does this kind of regulation and taxation occur in the black market? Does this sound like it will result in an all cash business will be involved in “skimming and crime?”
While on the subject of the “black market,” let’s take a look at history.
During Prohibition (1920-1933) in this country, the federal and states’ governments attempts to end the manufacture and sale of alcohol only drove the “black market of alcohol” underground.
Despite the efforts of prohibitionists and the government, people who wanted to drink alcohol did so.
Likewise, there are people in Lakewood who will consume marijuana.
To argue that the disallowing of two retail marijuana shops to open in Lakewood will somehow stop the consuming of marijuana in Lakewood makes zero sense because those who want to consume marijuana simply will travel next door to Tacoma where they can purchase it before returning home to Lakewood.
Put another way, a portion of the sales revenues from the sale of marijuana in Tacoma that goes to Tacoma will go to Lakewood if Lakewood allows for the opening of two marijuana shops.
What’s wrong with more money in the City’s budget that funds many of the services you enjoy now?
While sensational falsehoods and half-truths fly fast and furious about retail marijuana shops in Lakewood, the truth is that these legal and highly regulated businesses will allow those who want to use marijuana to do so while at the same time adding revenue to the city’s budget.
Comments
Nessa says
Thank you for countering some of the ridiculous arguments I’ve seen here lately with actual facts! I know there’s a long way to go in the area of research when it comes to legalized marijuana, but the early studies seem to lead to the same conclusion: legal marijuana in an area has lots of positive impacts on economy and does not lead to “hard” drugs or increased crime like many argue. It’s refreshing to see a reasonable perspective on it in the Sub Times.
David Anderson says
The author of this article is presumably the same person as the Cynthia Macklin who, according to packet presented the Lakewood City Council this past February 20, was noted in that material as “holding a state issued marijuana business license” in Lakewood.
Macklin stated to the Council that “there is no evidence that marijuana is a gateway drug and that since legalization by Washington State, opiate use within the state has decreased” (p.60).
But is that two-part statement accurate?
This publication, December 20, 2017, carried the announcement that, “at the request of Prosecutor Mark Lindquist, the Pierce County Council authorized the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office to file a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and other major pharmaceutical companies.
“The proposed lawsuit is based on company conduct that contributed to the opiate epidemic in Pierce County and Washington State.”
“Between 1997 and 2011, prescriptions and sales of opioids in Washington rose more than 500 percent. In 2015, the number of overdose deaths in Washington exceeded the number of deaths from car accidents and firearms. Homelessness and crime are also associated with opiate addiction.”
If Deputy Prosecutors in the Pierce County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and members of the Keller Rohrbach law firm cannot show that Lakewood, among many others, is feeling the impact of what they say is “the worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history,” because opioid use is up, not down as Macklin claims, then Lakewood would be foolish to embark on a fool’s errand.
If more than 300,000 Americans have not lost their lives to an opioid overdose, as the lawsuit claims, “more than five times as many American lives as were lost in the entire Vietnam War”; if on any given day, 145 people will not in fact die from opioid overdoses in the United States as the lawsuit states; if opioid overdose is not “the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 25 and 60,” then pursuing such litigation is completely absurd, hopelessly pointless and a useless and fruitless mission.
Then there is the matter of Macklin’s claim as to the gateway characteristic of marijuana.
Macklin says it is not.
Robert L. DuPont says it is.
DuPont is president of the Institute for Behavior and Health and the first director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
In an opinion piece for The New York Times, entitled “Marijuana Has Proven to Be a Gateway Drug,” DuPont wrote in his opening statement, “It should come as no surprise that the vast majority of heroin users have used marijuana (and many other drugs) not only long before they used heroin but while they are using heroin.”
What makes DuPont’s statement pertinent to this discussion is what the “Big Pharma” lawyers told the Lakewood City Council in seeking the latter’s participation in this class-action lawsuit: “Obscured from the marketing was the fact that prescription opioids are not much different than heroin — indeed on a molecular level, they are virtually indistinguishable” (p.081).
“Like nearly all people with substance abuse problems, most heroin users initiated their drug use early in their teens, usually beginning with alcohol and marijuana,” writes DuPont.
“There is ample evidence that early initiation of drug use primes the brain for enhanced later responses to other drugs. These facts underscore the need for effective prevention to reduce adolescent use of alcohol, tobacco and marijuana in order to turn back the heroin and opioid epidemic and to reduce burdens addiction in this country.”
Helping everyone connect the dots here, given heroin and opioids are virtually indistinguishable on a molecular level; and, according to DuPont, the vast majority of heroin users consumed marijuana long before ingesting harder drugs, then what should concern readers, let alone decision makers, is to ask who is downplaying the significant risks of addiction?
Add to all of the evidence above the fact that “Since pot legalization, driving under influence has steadily risen,” according to Washington State officials.
In a January 16, 2018 Q13 article by Tatevik Aprikyan, “statistics show you are twice as likely to kill yourself or someone else while under influence of marijuana,” said WSP Trooper Brooke Bova.
Richard says
To assume that marijuana is a cause or an equivalent to murder or rape is the dumbest thing someone can say. It’s a proven fact that more rapes happen while a person is under the influence of alcohol and murder goes with hard chemical drugs, which is all over Lakewood with no thought to remove. Atleast marijuana shops can contribute taxes to enforce law on the actual bad things in this city. Come on Lakewood, use your heads..