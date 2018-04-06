Superintendent’s Column: Focusing on safety and security

Submitted by Deborah L. LeBeau, Superintendent

Safety of students and staff has been and always will be a top priority in Clover Park School District (CPSD). Following recent tragic events at schools nationwide, the CPSD Board of Directors has increased its focus on safety and security. As a result, we are currently re-evaluating and updating safety procedures.

It is essential that district educators and staff are appropriately focused on educating and supporting our students academically and emotionally. Allowing them to do so in a safe environment is part of the district’s focus on educating the whole child.

We work closely with local public safety and security professionals. Currently, we are ident ifying security improvements that will efficiently keep students and staff safe every day.

Starting this summer, our plans include enhancing perimeter security at some of our schools, which includes access control, lighting, fencing and parking. Work is currently being scheduled at various school sites.

In addition, we will increase security by providing staff and students ongoing training on security awareness and emergency preparedness with the help of our local first responders. We continually work with the Lakewood Police Department, JBLM’s Provost Marshall Office and West Pierce Fire and Rescue on implementation of the district’s safety standards.

We need your help too! The entire community can be involved in supporting school safety. We ask students, parents and community members to support our efforts by “saying something when you see something.” Parents and students should report any concerns immediately.

A safe environment is essential for students to be successful. Watch for more information as we update our safety protocols and make our schools, classrooms and offices safer.