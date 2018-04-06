Steilacoom Town Adminstrator April 6 council update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 17, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – April 9, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – April 25, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 3, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published.

The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Seasonal Workers:

The Town is currently advertising for seasonal workers for our Summer Camp program. The announcements are available at all Town buildings and on the Town’s official website.

Spring Clean-Up:

Spring Clean-up is April 21st and 22nd from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Public Works facility.

Expect Delays Along Grandview Starting April 9th:

Starting April 9, seven sewer manholes will be repaired along Grandview Drive West between Soundview Drive West and Cirque Drive West and along 64th Street West between Grandview Drive West and Chambers Creek Road West. The project is expected to take three weeks. The concrete manholes have corroded. A new sealant will be applied to the inside of the manholes, protecting them from deterioration.

Motorists can expect brief delays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Grandview Drive West and 64th Street West may be reduced to one lane with traffic control flaggers where they are working. Roadside parking along Grandview Drive West will not be affected by this work. Flaggers will direct motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists through the construction area as needed. The road will be open on evenings and weekends

Public Safety:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Our designated location is the Town’s Public Safety Building at 601 Main Street which will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM. No liquids or sharps please.

Gun Locks:

In partnership with Project Child Safe, the Department of Public Safety is providing gun locks to Town residents. One (1) lock per address may be obtained at Public Safety during normal business hours.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew inspected and cleaned storm water catch basins; and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The preconstruction meeting was held on Wednesday and the project’s “Notice to Proceed” effective April 16 was issued. Anticipate seeing the contractor mobilizing soon.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew participated in the April 2nd Townwide power outage completing all of the scheduled projects and restoring power at approximately 1:48 PM. Additionally, they tested the batteries in the reclosure cabinets at the substation; reset the downtown clock; performed a service inspection in the 1800 block of Balch Street; energized a temporary power on Western Road; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew participated in the power outage staffing generators and lifts stations throughout the event; met with G&O representatives to review preliminary plans for the Washington Street/Pacific Street sewer project; performed water and sewer inspections for the Tasanee plat; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew completed installation of the plants in the rain garden at the Community Center; mowed and performed grounds maintenance; gathered supplies for the upcoming Eagle Scout project at the end of the 4th Street trail; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Entertaining the Troops in Wartime: The Early History of Armed Forces Radio

Fri., April 13 @ 2 p.m.

John Jensen, audio historian and former radio station broadcaster, shares stories and anecdotes from Hollywood’s war effort and shows examples of one of the most effective forms of communication that was used to entertain, educate and inform our men and women in uniform during World War II.

Children of War

Fri., May 11 @ 2 p.m.

Ursula Scott, a retired school counselor and former teacher born in Berlin after WWII, addresses a broad subject that applies to all regions and nations that have ever been at war. Ursula’s talk focuses on children fathered by Russian soldiers who were born in Germany after WWII. What happened to those children?

White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality

Fri., June 8 @ 2 p.m.

Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is and provides tools for learning how to address it. Participants will gain knowledge and resources to foster inclusion and racial justice in their own communities.

Public invited to learn about proposed improvements to I-5 in DuPont next week:

Community members are invited to view the proposed design for a project that will provide congestion relief to Interstate 5, and reconfigure the Exit 119 interchange with Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

On Wednesday, April 11, the Washington State Department of Transportation will host an open house to discuss the latest project details and answer questions from the public.

Open house information

When: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11

Where: Pioneer Middle School, 1750 Bob’s Hollow Lane, DuPont

No No formal presentation is planned. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the WSDOT project team to learn more about the design and timeline, and provide feedback on the proposed improvements.

This work is part of the $495 million I-5 Mounts Road to Thorne Lane Interchange – Corridor Improvements project, funded by the 2015 Connecting Washington transportation package.

Redistricting: Why It Matters:

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County in partnership with the Town is sponsoring a non-partisan discussion of the process to determine our voting districts and how it affects our voice in the democratic process. Thursday, April 19, 2018, 6 PM to 8 PM. Steilacoom Town Hall – 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388.

Parks Appreciation Day:

Save the Date to join the City of Lakewood and other volunteers on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at Fort Steilacoom Park (8714 87th Ave SW): Volunteers and City staff will be restoring historic cemetery markers, planting flowers, painting – gate to lake, fence work at the dog park and doing restoration around the new Waughop Lake trail.

Facing Pierce County Homelessness: Creating HomeFULLness:

Saturday, April 28, 2018 – 10 AM to 4 PM – Tacoma Convention Center – 1500 Commerce, Tacoma, Washington. A free public forum designed to provide information to understand more about the coauses of homelessness; learn about alternatives to homelessness; learn how you can be part of the solution. For more information, visit www.tacomapiercelwv.org/Homelessness_Forum.

Pierce Conservation District – Rain Garden Workshop:

Rain Garden Workshop – May 2 – 6 PM – Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388. Free.

Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom 2018 Bike Rodeo:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom invites local children to attend the “Bike Rodeo” May 6th at Saltar’s Elementary School, 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

Bikes will be inspected to ensure they are in a safe working condition or may need adjustments. A Public Safety Officer will check bike helmets for proper fit and condition. Each child will then proceed through six stations, such as signals, braking, dodging obstructions, looking back safely. All biking children will then receive their “Bike Rodeo” safety certificate.

A limited number of bikes and helmets will be available if needed.

Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club will be holding their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 12th from 9AM to 5 PM in the court area across from the Bair Bistro on Lafayette Street. They will have perennials, annuals, bulbs, shrubs, and vegetable/herb starts as well as decorative pots for Mother’s Day gifts.

Vendors include the ever popular Laur’s Shabby Chic, Barb’s Broken Heart Art and George’s Unique Birdhouses. Contact Barb at Barb@pski.org if you’re arena vendor who specializes in items that support “Reduce. Reuse.Recycle. Repurpose.”

Still looking for a few select vendors who create herbal products (like soap); keep bees or make things from bees’ wax; create baked goods or jellies using herbs; knit using natural, undyed wool; do chainsaw art.