Southbound I-5 traffic switch set for Monday night in Tacoma

TACOMA – Changes are coming again to southbound Interstate 5 through Tacoma. Weather permitting, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project will remove the barrier that has created a temporary southbound Interstate 5 collector/distributor (c/d) between L Street and State Route 16. This work will take place over two nights and involve a full closure of southbound I-5 each night.

Sunday, April 8

At 10 p.m. crews will close the southbound I-5 c/d lanes, the southbound exit to SR 16, SR 7, I-705 and 26th Street, and the Portland Avenue and SR 167 on-ramps to southbound I-5. Southbound I-5 drivers headed to those destinations will be detoured on southbound I-5 via 56th Street and northbound I-5.

At 10 p.m. the northbound SR 7, southbound I-705 and Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close until midnight.

At 11:59 p.m., all lanes of southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and detoured at exit #135 to Portland Avenue. Drivers will follow a detour to SR 509, and I-705, and back to southbound I-5 until 4 a.m. Monday, April 9. All lanes of southbound I-5, including the c/d, will reopen at 6 a.m., Monday, April 9.

Monday, April 9

At 9 p.m. crews will close the southbound I-5 c/d lanes, the southbound exit to SR 16, SR 7, I-705 and 26th Street, and the Portland Avenue and SR 167 on-ramps to southbound I-5. Southbound I-5 drivers headed to those destinations will be detoured via 56th Street and northbound I-5.

At 9 p.m. the northbound SR 7, southbound I-705 and Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close until 11 p.m.

At 11 p.m., all lanes of southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and detoured at exit #135 to Portland Avenue. Drivers will follow a detour to SR 509, and I-705, and back to southbound I-5 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 10.

Tuesday April 10

At 4 a.m., the two right lanes of southbound I-5 will open, and the two left lanes will remain closed until 6 a.m. Once opened, southbound I-5 will be in its near-final configuration and travelers will be driving on a new roadway surface.

Additional HOV construction lane and ramp closures scheduled for the week of April 9 can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.