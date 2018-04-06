Pierce College Athletics has moved several upcoming games due to rainouts or incoming weather.

Here are the changes. All changes have been updated on Pierceraiders.com schedules for baseball and softball.

Baseball:

Wedneday, 4/4 : Game with Lower Columbia C.C. has been moved to Monday, 4/9 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Tahoma H.S..

Saturday, 4/7: Game with Tacoma C.C. has been moved to Friday, 4/6 at 3:00 p.m. at Tacoma’s Minnetti Field.

Softball:

Wednesday, 4/4 : Game with Edmonds C.C. has been moved to Monday, May 4/9 at 4:00 p.m./6:00 p.m. for a doubleheader at Edmond’s field, Triton Field.

Baseball and Softball games on Saturday/Sunday are currently on schedule.

Follow Pierceraiders.com for updated information or visit @Pierceathletic1 on Twitter.

Source: Softball/Baseball Make Game Changes Due to Rainouts. – Pierce College Athletics