Obituary Notices – April 6

Betty “Jean” Evanger, age 95, passed away on March 31, 2018 at her home in Lakewood. Jean’s last breath on earth was followed by her first breath in heaven.

She was born March 14, 1923 to Leslie Anthony Tyo and Evelyn Marie (Fort) Tyo in Sacketts Harbor, NY. At a time when most people never traveled far from home, her growing up years were spent on various Army bases from New York, Hawaii, Panama, Ohio, Wyoming, and Washington State.

Her first marriage was to Tom F. Reese, and this union produced her son, Thomas E. Reese.

On September 3, 1948, she married John Evanger and they were married 63 years when John passed away in 2012. Together they raised Tom and six daughters, Linda (Jerry) Shroads, Sharon (Rory) Ellison, Elaine Matteson, Anita (Dan) Morrison, Janet Davis, and Janice Evanger. She leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandson.

Jean had a positive outlook on life. She loved her family, and any family gathering usually involved cards or games, along with lots of good food. She was famous for her potato salad, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti, and home canned pickles. She was very competitive, and loved sports of any kind. She roller skated, ice skated competitively, played baseball, bowled, and took up tennis when she retired. She played tennis competitively until she was in her 80’s. We have to admit, she was in better shape than most of her kids.

She was the mom who organized the neighborhood kids into teams to play games. She was the grandma who played hopscotch, badminton and any other game with the grandkids. She was creative and ingenious and could make something from nothing.

Mom loved Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and Dancing with the Stars, and her kids knew not to call when they were on. She was fascinated by American Ninja Warrior and we all know that she would have been the first woman to win the competition, if only she were a little younger.

She was loving daughter, wife, mother and friend. Her girls considered her their best friend and could talk to her about anything. She was always there to listen to any problem. She was an amazing advocate for her special needs daughter, Janice. Her life demonstrated daily the qualities of love, self-sacrifice, and devotion.

Mom was raised Catholic, but later joined the Baptist church. She loved God and in her later years had a daily quiet time each morning reading God’s word. It was a privilege to lay in bed at night and hear her praying for her family.

Jean’s memorial service will be held May 19th, 2018 at 1pm at Little Church on the Prairie, 6310 Motor Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.