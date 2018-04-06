Large power outage caused by collision on Steilacoom Boulevard

A two-car collision that happened on Steilacoom Boulevard in front of Clover Park Technical College around 1 p.m. knocked out power to thousands of customers in Lakewood and beyond Friday afternoon.

Wires owned by Tacoma Public Utilities were knocked down, which also impacted Lakeview Light & Power customers. Lakewood is served by three utility companies, including TPU, Lakeview Light & Power and Puget Sound Energy.

Steilacoom Boulevard is closed while emergency crews respond. TPU crews are securing the wires to make sure the scene is safe for police to conduct a traffic investigation. Initial information from Lakewood Police is that a driver experienced a medial condition while traveling on Steilacoom Boulevard and hit another car, causing the damage.

Steilacoom Boulevard is currently closed between Lakewood Drive SW and Lakeview Avenue SW. Drivers are asked to please avoid the area and find alternate routes. Drivers are also reminded to treat all dark intersections as four-way stops.

City Hall and other city services were not affected by the outage and continue to operate as usual. Residents without power can follow the progress of the restoration on the TPU website, or in real-time on the TPU Twitter page.

The News Tribune is updating its story on the TNT website as more information comes in.