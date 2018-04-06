Judge Ross announces retirement from District Court

Pierce County District Court Judge Maggie Ross has announced her retirement at the end of 2018.

After 35 plus years as an employee of Pierce County, with over 20 years on the bench, Judge Ross has announced she will not seek re-election and will retire at the end of the year.

“It has been my pleasure to serve Pierce County, first as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and then as a judicial officer. I have had the privilege of working with many other Pierce County employees, with the ultimate goal of serving the community. Thank you all.”