Increased C-17 flying activity scheduled for JBLM’s 62nd Airlift Wing readiness training exercise April 9-13

The 62nd Airlift Wing on McChord Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, will conduct a readiness training exercise April 9-13. People on and off base can expect an increased level of aircraft activity during day and nighttime hours.

Additionally, the use of simulators and other pyrotechnics may be heard. On base residents may also hear the use of the “Giant Voice” public address system on McChord Field.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Garrison Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852.

Questions about the training may be directed to the 62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs Office at 253-982-4154.