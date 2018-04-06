Follow St. Frances Cabrini School on Facebook

Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini School

St. Frances Cabrini School, in Lakewood, would like you to know what is happening with special events and various activities at the school. You can keep up with them at: www.facebook.com/events/460164921080700

As well, their main Facebook page is open to all: www.facebook.com/StFrancesCabriniSchool/

St. Frances Cabrini School is a private, K-8th grade school, under the auspices of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lakewood, Washington. With a Christian, faith-based emphasis, St. Frances Cabrini School, established in 1953, is open to all. For more information on admission, curriculum and contact, visit their webpage: www.cabrinischool.org/