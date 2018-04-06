Caring for Kids – What Happened in March

Submitted by Diane Formoso

Caring for Kids distributed 2,008 new books for Read Across America on March 2nd. Read on for more…

The St. Patrick’s Day Dance on March 17th was a success and a lot of fun.

The Clover Park Technical College Foundation picked up 200 backpacks and supplies.

For the McKinney-Vento kids who stay at Four Heroes before their ride home after school, we put together 55 large zip lock bags of surprises and treats for Easter.

We donated 400 plastic eggs to Tillicum Community Center for their Easter Egg Hunt.

WIC picked up 36 Growing Up Is Fun Bags to distribute to their families.

In collaboration with the Lions Club, our yearly Easter Egg Hunt was a success. We provided Easter buckets, egg dye, toothbrush kits, prizes which included crayons, scissors, small prizes and ten $5 McDonalds Gift Cards for the big prizes.

We received a donation of 4,000 pounds of laundry soap, dish soap and hand soap from Earth Friendly Products in Lacey. So far seven cases of the products have been sent out to each of 10 schools.

Our everyday work in March continued with 122 clothing bank orders (new clothes), 672 school supply bank orders and the distribution of 380 new books, 60 emergency food bags, fifty $5

McDonalds gift cards, 9 air beds and 38 blankets and pillows.

