Avoiding and Surviving a Hostile Situation

By Deputy Dan Hacker, University Place Police Department

During the past year we have all witnessed several hostile situations around the country. As firearm owners it is our responsibility to train and be prepared for any situation. This presentation will help prepare you in the event you are involved in a hostile situation. All new materials are an enhancement to last year’s presentation. The information presented is useful for non-firearm owners as well.

Deputy Dan Hacker has been a Law Enforcement Officer for over 25 years. He has been a Defensive Tactics Instructor for over 11 years. SWAT Team member for over 14 years. Firearms instructor and Instructor of Survival/Preparedness classes.

Date: Wednesday April 25, 2018

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Multi-purpose room at CWA middle school

7723 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA 98467

RSVP is Required and Space is limited. RSVP all names wishing to attend to: milhans@live.com

TRRC Women’s Group Strict No-show policy will be in place

Jane Milhans

TRRC Women’s Program Coordinator

www.tacomarifle.org

Donations accepted at the door will go towards TRRC Women’s Group events