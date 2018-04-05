The Lakewood City Council April 7 council retreat agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a retreat on Monday, April 7 (8:30 AM) in the City of Lakewood’s Mt. Rainier Conference Room (3rd Floor, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). Access the agenda on the City’s website.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
The Lakewood City Council will hold a retreat on Monday, April 7 (8:30 AM) in the City of Lakewood’s Mt. Rainier Conference Room (3rd Floor, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). Access the agenda on the City’s website.
Leave a Reply