Stratus is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Stratus wants to give all her love to you. After spending some time on her own, the pretty gray girl can be shy at first, but let her approach you for pets, and you will be fast friends. You’ll soon find that the two-year-old is incredibly sweet and affectionate.

Stratus is looking for a home where she doesn’t have to share her person with any other pets — she wants your undivided attention. She would do best with older kids who can understand her signals. If you are looking for a one of a kind companion, meet Stratus today. #A525324. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.