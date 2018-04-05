ROAD ALERT: Single-lane closure lifted on Steilacoom Boulevard, detour still in place

Both lanes of Steilacoom Boulevard are now open at its intersection with 88th Street. After a water main broke Monday the contractor hustled to get everything back on track and as a result the lane closure was lifted Wednesday afternoon.

The closure between 88th Street and Ardmore Drive remains in place while that stretch is repaved and sidewalks, curb and gutter added. Please remember to YIELD to oncoming traffic when driving north on Custer Road and turning left onto 88th Street.

The contractor is accelerating the project to get the road open ASAP. We’ll post updates to Facebook and to the city’s website. Thank you for your patience while these road improvements are made.