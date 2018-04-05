Raiders Finish What They Started Winning Game vs. Shoreline, 10-6

The Raiders Softball team (5-7, 3-5 NWAC North) had to finish the make up game over two days. The Raiders had left Shoreline (5-11, 2-8 NWAC North) on Sunday with the bases loaded in the top of the first inning after a rain out. They would bring the teams back together today to finish the game.

Pierce would answer early in the game getting seven runs. Kayla Washington would hit a two run single followed by an error that would allow Sharon Hazen to score. Riley Reyes and Autumn Heitzman would both hit RBI singles continuing the ongoing first inning. The Raiders would eventually get the 10-6 win at Heritage Field.

Natalie Vollandt continued to grind for the win on the mound. She pitched well down the stretch for the Raiders, going seven innings and giving up one walk while earning two strikeouts. Assistant coach Jeff Beha said, “Natalie is getting better with each outing. Knowing she has a great offense, she just works to keep the walks to a minimum and just makes good pitches. That has helped her get the wins and is making her self a real competitor on the mound.”

Sharon Hazen went 1-for-4 in the contest with an RBI double down the right field line. Unfortunately, it did see her losing the NWAC Batting league title she gained on Saturday. Luckily, she is still hitting .583. Kayla Washington went 1-for-3 to stay in a competition with Hazen, being in 3rd place in the NWAC at .548. Riley Reyes was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Natalie Vollandt was 2-for-4 to help her pitching effort. Beha said, “We are continuing to get on base. We just need to continue to get better as we get into the middle of our season. The players are just taking each game at a time and getting after it.”

The Raiders are heading to play #3 ranked Edmonds (20-3, 10-0 NWAC) at Triton Field in Lynnwood, WA in a doubleheader starting on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

Raider Review:

* Although Hazen is ranked 2nd in the NWAC, Washington is actually the team batting leader in conference play at .591, compared to Hazen’s .577.

* Shoreline helped the Raiders to be able to stay at home with Shoreline H.S. using their field today.

* Home Runs have helped the Raiders stay in games this year. Pierce has already had 18 home runs compared to the 16 homers in all of 2016.

