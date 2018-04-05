Moctezuma’s Mexican Restaurant Tacoma – Restaurant Review

We hadn’t been to Moctezuma’s in years, but we were taking Peg’s sister and her boyfriend out for Easter dinner and we knew they loved Moctezuma’s. Back in the 1980s when we were producing Video Realty on local cable, Moctezuma’s was one of our first advertisers. We’ve long felt a kinship for them . . . and enjoyed their food. I made reservations for four, which they don’t normally do. That was a wonderful idea. When we turned the corner Sunday afternoon and saw a parking lot full of cars, I knew reservations had been the only way to go. I’m guessing there were more than fifty cars there. We only had to wait about two minutes before they seated us.

Our guests both had the Burrito Clasico – “Flour tortilla filled with ground beef then topped with our signature Ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.” I had the Mole Poblano – Traditional dish from Puebla, Mexico. “Tender chicken breast in a delicious sweet and spicy sauce made with dried chiles, peanuts, cinnamon, chocolate and spices.” I think I preferred the mole at La Fondita. This just kind of sat there and did nothing for me. Our guests loved their burritos, however. I loved the landscaping, which I admired when I stepped outside for a few minutes. It is quite attractive and the well trimmed plants and bushes seem at home in the Pacific Northwest.

Peg had the Camarones Al Ajo – “Succulent prawns sautéed with white wine, garlic, butter and portabella mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice, vegetables and garlic-butter.” She had enough veggie and mushroom left-overs to make lunch the next day with some added sausage links. With the fresh tortillas we took home, we’ll have some excellent tacos with mushrooms, pepper slices, and Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sausages.

Peg and I shared the Plantain Flameado for dessert – Served sizzling table side. This would be a stand-out dish served at the table at night with the flames drawing attention. Lit up in the afternoon with an empty plastic cup sitting next to it on the tray sitting in the aisle it lost quite a bit of its panache. But the Plantain Flameado topped with vanilla ice cream was excellent.

For me, my appetizer was the hit of my afternoon – Shrimp Ceviche – “Two tostadas with lime marinated shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado.” That was absolutely perfect. I know, it’s not really ceviche, it’s actually just a fresh shrimp salad with lime juice and avocado, but it was nice and refreshing. The interior of the restaurant is getting a little shopworn, but the service is still great. We all enjoyed Easter dinner at Moctezuma’s.

4102 South 56th St. – 253-474-5593 – moctezumas.com