KeyBank Disperses $1.9 Million During April 3 Community Impact Day

KeyBank will reaffirm its commitment to helping communities thrive in Puget Sound with several major philanthropic announcements. Over the course of April 3, it will donate over $1.9 million to area nonprofits during its “Community Impact Day.”

KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Beth Mooney said the announcements are further examples of KeyBank’s investment in Seattle/Tacoma as one of its leading markets. She will be in town from KeyBank’s Cleveland headquarters to make the donations with Carol K. Nelson, Pacific Regional Sales Executive and Seattle Market President.

During the morning, KeyBank Foundation will announce a $300,000 grant to UW – Foster School of Business’s Consulting and Business Development Center. Since its founding in 1995, the Center has worked with nearly 1,000 small businesses in Washington state, which has led to more than $200 million in new business revenues and created/retained 200,000 jobs. The goals of the new grant are to grow business revenues and profits; increase access to loans and investments for small businesses; and grow jobs in communities where they’re needed the most. They will focus on businesses: owned by people of color, women, LGBTQ, and others from diverse backgrounds; businesses with revenues of $1 million or less, and businesses in low- and moderate-income communities.

In addition, a new $300,000 grant will help support UW Tacoma’s urban-serving mission through its Opportunity Academy. Embedded in UW Tacoma’s central Career Development operation, it supports all UW Tacoma students as it builds and deepens the community and industry relationships necessary to most effectively prepare students across the UW Tacoma campus to achieve career and life success following their graduation. Over the next several years, 1,425 students will be placed in internships or work-based learning experiences annually with the 90 companies that actively recruit UWT students. The eventual goal is develop synergy between this new program and the KeyBank Professional Development Center (PDC), which has served nearly 5,000 students representing over 11,000 enrollments in nearly 200 different certificate programs, workshops and short courses. The Center is now self-sustainable.

Numerous other local grants will be awarded April 3. These include:

• FareStart

• El Centro de la Raza

• Low Income Housing Institute

• TAF- Technology Access Foundation

• Mary’s Place

• Seattle Urban League

• Wing Luke Museum

• Special Olympics 2018

• Refugee Women’s Alliance

• YWCA BankWork$

• Treehouse

• Seattle Pride

• Boots to Shoes

• Millionair Club

• International Health Care Services

• YouthCare

Many of the nonprofit recipients were chosen by local Key Business Impact Networking Groups (KBINGs), employee groups that are a vital part of Key’s diversity and inclusion strategy to help Key attract, engage, develop and retain a diverse workforce and inform Key’s business strategies.

Seattle has eight active KBINGs: Key Executive Women’s Network, Young Professionals, Military Inclusion, African American, Asian/ Pacific Islanders, Hispanic/Latino, Champions of People of All Abilities and LGBTQA. The groups will be on hand to help distribute the donations.

“Philanthropy is part of KeyBank’s DNA, and these investments represent Key’s steadfast commitment to ensuring safe and sustainable neighborhoods, affordable housing, a strong education and good jobs for the residents of this region,” Mooney said.

“Our KeyBank Foundation is built on the premise of transforming communities by ensuring thriving students, a thriving workforce and thriving neighborhoods,” said Nelson. “To me, that means supporting programs and organizations dedicated to creating real and lasting change… programs designed to lift up individuals and communities in the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

Mooney added that the types of grants awarded April 3 are aligned with KeyBank’s $16.5 billion National Community Benefits Plan which launched in 2017. The plan addresses the needs of low-to-moderate income consumers and underserved communities by providing over $16.5 billion in mortgage lending, small business lending, community development lending and investing, and philanthropy across all of KeyBank’s markets. More information on the National Community Benefits plan can be found at: www.key.com/CBPlan.

