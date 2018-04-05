Find History and Win

Submitted by Susanne Bacon

Last weekend the Steilacoom Historical Museum opened its doors for the 2018 season again. And this also means opening season for history hunters young and old. Ask the docents for one of three levels of History Hunt sheets. Level 1 is for families with kids up to 4th grade to work together. Level 2 encourages teenagers as well as adults to roam the museum grounds and take a short walk through downtown Steilacoom. Anybody who is looking for more of a challenge will find this in level 3. “Historians” will face more difficult questions, and they will also undertake a longer walk to a greater number of historical places around town.

Every participant with a completed questionnaire will be rewarded with a Certificate of Achievement and a prize from the museum’s History Hunt Treasure Trove. If you fill in a raffle ticket, you will also be included in the Annual History Hunt Raffle. The winners will be randomly drawn at the end of the season. Last year we had winners from University Place, Tacoma, and Orting. This year it might be you.

Visit the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 1801 Rainier St., Steilacoom, WA 98388 on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 pm, and Wednesdays during the Farmers Market from 2-5 pm. More information can be found at www.steilacoomhistorical.org or on Facebook.