Expect delays along Grandview Drive West beginning April 9

Starting April 9, seven sewer manholes will be repaired along Grandview Drive West between Soundview Drive West and Cirque Drive West and along 64th Street West between Grandview Drive West and Chambers Creek Road West. The project is expected to take three weeks.

The concrete manholes have corroded. A new sealant will be applied to the inside of the manholes, protecting them from deterioration.

Motorists can expect brief delays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Grandview Drive West and 64th Street West may be reduced to one lane with traffic control flaggers where they are working. Roadside parking along Grandview Drive West will not be affected by this work. Flaggers will direct motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists through the construction area as needed. The road will be open on evenings and weekends.

Residents living nearby will be able to get into and out of their neighborhoods at all times, and school bus stops will not be impacted by the repairs. Chambers Creek Regional Park and Chambers Bay Golf Course will be accessible at all times.

RePipe California LP, operating under Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR), is the project contractor.