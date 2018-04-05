CP Board adjusts April meeting schedule

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— The Clover Park School District Board of Directors’ regular meeting originally planned for Monday, April 9, has been rescheduled for Monday, April 23 in room 4 at the Student Services Center (SSC), 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

At 5 p.m. on April 23, the board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting/workshop at 5 p.m. in room 18 of the SSC. For more information, contact the Clover Park School District superintendent’s office, 583-5190.